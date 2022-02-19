Jessica Alba reveals the hardest part of being a mother

Jessica Alba has opened up about the struggles of parenting.

In an episode of the podcast Raising Good Humans from Dear Media, the 40-year-old actress opened up about the challenges of raising a teenager, a tween, and a toddler all at the same time. For Alba, the hardest part of being a mother is letting her children make mistakes on her own.

“That’s the hardest part of being a parent: letting your kids make a mistake and knowing when it’s going to be hard enough or too hard,” he told podcast host Dr. Aliza. “And then you think: I guess nothing is too much.”

However, the lifestyle guru realized that these mistakes are necessary because they are ultimately lessons for her children. “But I also like it,” she said. “They are not mistakes, they are lessons, and they are meant to overcome challenges and the purpose is to help them overcome adversity,” she said.

“So yeah, that’s impossible,” he continued. “That’s something I definitely struggle with.”

Alba also shared that letting go of control has decreased a significant amount of stress in her life and leaves her more room to enjoy her time with her family. “How do I get more joy out of everyday life?” Alba said, “I think it’s letting go of control.”

“It’s not something that works for me and, frankly, it doesn’t bring me much joy. It’s stressful and puts me in a fight-or-flight survival mode,” she said. “When I can be present in the moment, it makes room for others to figure out how to do things and you don’t have to always be the right person.”

The Honest Company founder has three children with husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor (13) and Haven (10) and son Hayes (4).

In October 2021, Alba told People who wants to “de-stigmatize” mother-daughter therapy, after she turned to therapy because she was struggling not to treat her oldest daughter like a little girl. “There really isn’t one type of recipe that works across the board,” she said. “I just wanted to be able to support her.”