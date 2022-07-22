Jessica Alba reveals what she thinks about diversity in Marvel movies

Jessica Alba is the digital cover star of GLAMOR for the month of July and in an exclusive interview she has spoken openly about being “one of the few” women of diverse origins who starred in Marvel movies and has commented that there is still room for more diversity and screen inclusion in the film and entertainment industries.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies – which is the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family thing – still pretty caucasian“, said.

Jessica Alba, whose paternal grandparents were children of Mexican immigrants, is an important member of the universe Marvelas she has played Sue Storm, also known as The Invisible Woman, in both The Fantastic Four (2004) as in Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer (2007).

20th Century Fox

Referring to his participation in the The Fantastic Four franchise said to GLAMOUR: “I would say I was one of the few back in the day… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same.” (Here the complete interview with Jessica de Alba)

Marvel is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, according to Investopedia – and in recent years there has been a big push for diversity in its films, such as Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, starring a predominantly Asian cast that includes Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Stephanie Hsu, and Michelle Yeoh; Y Black Panther, 2018, starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Ms Marvela new series on Disney+, also introduces Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim female superhero.