Jessica Alba says filming ‘Into the Blue’ in a bikini ‘was hell’

Jessica Alba started acting when she was young. Her performance was popular with fans and critics, but her appearance earned her a lot of attention from the beginning. Many publications cited the promising young actor as a sex symbol. Her role in the 2005 film Into the Blue did much to solidify that reputation, with the star sporting a skimpy bikini for much of her screen time. Years later, Jessica Alba opened up about what it was like to film In the blue in a bathing suit, revealing at one point that it was “hell” for her to be so exposed.

‘Into the Blue’ was one of Jessica Alba’s featured roles in the movie

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

When Alba was cast as Samantha “Sam” Nicholson in In the bluewas already a star, thanks to his role in the TV series Dark Angel. The year 2005 would prove to be a big one for the actor. Alba appeared in three major films: Sin City, Fantastic FourY In the blue. The action thriller, according to IMDb, tells the story of a young couple, played by Alba and Paul Walker, who become involved in an illicit drug scheme after encountering a mysterious sunken ship.

Filming In the blue would present several difficulties for Alba. The star later revealed during a “Hot Ones” segment that she adamantly refused to film a scene that would have required her to wade into the ocean with a wild tiger shark. That scene wasn’t the only awkward moment for Alba. She admitted that she hated filming In the blue while wearing a bikini.

Why Jessica Alba Said Filming ‘Into the Blue’ in a Bikini Was ‘Hell’

Jessica Alba spends most of her screen time on In the blue wearing barely visible bikinis. Although she was already considered a sex symbol, she did not enjoy being so exposed. In an interview with People magazine, Alba revealed that it was “not fun” to wear the infamous blue bikini.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Alba said she hated showing off so much of her body. “Every time the camera would go off, I’d cover myself with a towel and hate my life, I’d call my mom and say, ‘I can’t do this! I hate this movie!’” Alba said.

She went on to say, “It was hell. I didn’t like being in a bathing suit for so long. I certainly wasn’t looking forward to that part.” The star later revealed that her character had originally been written as a marine biology student and that she would have worn a wetsuit for most of the film.

“But then the people in charge decided to simplify it,” he said. Alba shared how the scenes had already been filmed with a bikini body double when she arrived on set. So she had no choice but to match those scenes by putting on a bikini herself.

Jessica Alba is now a movie star as well as a businesswoman

Alba might not have enjoyed filming In the blue, but the movie helped make her a big movie star. in later years In the blue was released, appeared in films such as The Eye, Valentine’s Day, Little FockersY Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In 2011, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, a business that has become a huge success for the actor. Today he continues to act, but prefers to concentrate on his business endeavors.

