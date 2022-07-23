Jessica Alba Says Marvel Is Still Pretty “White”

Recent years have seen a greater effort in Hollywood to show broader representation on screen. Although for many it is annoying that creatives and studios try to do such a thing, the reality is that it is important that entertainment correctly reflects the world in which we live. However, despite efforts, for some it is still not enough. As stated by Jessica Alba, who thinks that Marvel is still too “white”.

Marvel cinema jumps into the conversation because it is probably the studio that most dominates the industry today. In this sense, the words of Jessica Alba, who worked with them long before the existence of the MCU, focus.

For the actress, cinema is already making an effort in terms of representation, but there is still a long way to go. It also suggests that the growth of such representation in the cinema is often due to a “commercial initiative” because the studios realized that more diverse casts could result in higher profits.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, which are the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family thing, they’re still pretty Caucasian,” he said. “I would say I was one of the few in the past… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same.”

Alba is among the few actors who broke the mold because of her Mexican heritage. Although her mother is of French-Danish descent, her father is one hundred percent Mexican. In 2005 she played Sue Storm, one of the members of fantastic four in the film directed by Tim Story. Two years later she also starred in a sequel opposite Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis.

Even though Marvel has presented a greater diversity of cultures and characters on screen, for Jessica Alba there is still significant room for improvement. For the actress this is important in the contemporary world and she explained why as follows:

“I just think that for young people who are emerging, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world on the screen, or in the stories, or in the dreams that we create as artists; and reflect the world they’re in.”

A new version of fantastic four is soon to be presented by Marvel Studios. This will likely include a diverse cast that reflects the concerns of the actress, as well as many others who are aligned with those efforts.

In any case, in recent years, the studio has made great efforts in this regard. Perhaps the greatest example was the tape Black Pantherwhich actually became the most acclaimed and highest-grossing Marvel movie for a cast and crew predominantly of color.

addition with Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings, certain quotas were also covered in terms of Asian representation. While on Disney Plus the series mrs marvel featured the first Muslim female superhero to fairly favorable critical acclaim.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Disney, Sony also raises new developments in the matter. Bad Bunny will be the first Latino to star in a film based on comics, in the odyssey of the Mexican villain called The dead. Secondly, madam web It will be the first superhero movie with a woman at the center, at least for Sony.