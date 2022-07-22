Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Need to Get Better at Diversity: “It’s Still Pretty Caucasian”

Jessica Alba said that Marvel still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity.

The actress, who is of Mexican descent, has spoken before about the difficulty landing leading roles early in her career because she “wasn’t Caucasian enough.”

In a new interview, Alba commented that while some things have improved, diversity is still an issue in the mainstream film industry.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, they’re the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s going on right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family thing, it’s still pretty Caucasian,” he told Glamor UK.

“I would say I was one of the few back in the day… And it was before Disney bought Marvel… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same.”

Alba has appeared in superhero movies, starred in the movie Fantastic Four of 2005 and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer. Disney, which owns Marvel, now also owns the rights to the Fantastic Four.

He continued: “I think more for young people, who will be our future leaders, it is important for them to see the world on the screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as artists: it reflects the world that they are in.”

In 2017, Alba recalled in an interview how she often took on roles described as “exotic.”

Jessica Alba starred in the movie ‘Fantastic Four’ in 2005 (Getty Images)

“They couldn’t find out my ethnicity,” he explained. “I was always aiming for the ‘exotic’.”

“They said, ‘You’re not Latina enough to play a Latina, and you’re not Caucasian enough to play the lead, so you’re going to be the ‘exotic.’ Whatever that means.”

