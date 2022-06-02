Jessica Alba shares her fashion and beauty tips, and talks about how proud she is to be Latina

Jessica Alba is one of the most talented and respected Latina actresses in Hollywood. And it is that the actress of Mexican descent has not only managed to make a name for herself in the mecca of cinema, but she has also positioned herself as one of the most successful businesswomen thanks to her company Honest from her. Her achievements, both in acting and in the business world, have managed to place her in a privileged place.

We had the opportunity to speak with the actress not only about her company and her family, but also about how proud she is of her Latin roots, of one or another fashion and beauty secret, and of her plans for the future. Read below everything that the nice and talented artist told us.

Jessica, ten years ago you decided to put acting on the back burner to focus on the launch of Honest Beauty, what did you learn in that process?

I think I really understood what I was capable of. I think I never thought I was smart. That was the first time I accepted my intelligence, my work ethic, my perseverance, and the idea that one can create anything. Anyone can create whatever they want. I guess you don’t know you can do it, until you try.

What advice do you give to other Latina women and other minority women who want to start and create their own company?

I think the first thing is to really know what you want to do, to know what is out there and how you are going to do it differently, in any sector. In any business you want to create, it’s important to know who the competition is, how big your idea can be, and what your goal is. And then it’s baby steps. One of the things I learned at the beginning is that the idea you have and how it’s going to happen is very different from what actually happens. You may have great ideas of how you want everything to happen and sometimes you have to go with the flow. You are learning along the way. You have to stay humble, surround yourself with people you respect, and you have to believe in your intuition.

Gotham/GC Images

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Tell us about this new product you are launching…

We are launching several products, but one that I am very excited about is the Fresh Flex Concealer and what I love is that, I believe that a confident person is the most beautiful person. I don’t think there is a real perspective of what it really means to be beautiful other than being confident and loving. Confident, good and loving people are the most amazing and beautiful. I wanted to make the campaign around the bending of people and we chose not only professional models, but also my family, my friends. We have a scientist who is also a surfer, and my friend who is a businesswoman and author. There is also my sister-in-law who is an artist. My daughter and my niece are also. While this is about the function of the product, which has ingredients cleanit is long-lasting and has skin care ingredients, it is not about covering up who you are but about bringing out the best in you.

What makes you proud to be Latina?

well what not [me hace sentir orgullosa], how resilient we are. For me, a mestizo, our culture, our history was rewritten by the conquerors and we had to go back and find our identity. There was a lot of complexity there because of so much racism and oppression in the United States. Our ancestors had to hide who they were. Now we can arrive and let ourselves be seen, and be proud of who we are, of our families who helped us to be where we are. We are incredibly resilient considering everything we’ve been through.

You are going to be working and producing the film Confessions on the 7:45, what caught your attention about this project?

It is a juicy novel, it is a mysterious film. I love those. During COVID I saw a lot of these series and I thought it would be fun [hacer uno]. I love [la directora] Charise Castro-Smith. I think it’s really cool when you can collaborate with other Latinas, help each other out, work together and create these narratives and stories, instead of seeing these men who are in charge decide to create these weird stereotypes and that’s our only option. We are tired of it. We just want to tell good stories and be in entertainment the way we’ve always been meant to be. It is always amazing to collaborate with a woman.

What did you learn about beauty from your mother and your Mexican grandmother?

My grandmother helped raise me. I didn’t look anything like my mom so I didn’t really identify with her. She always wanted to have a tan. I have always had tan skin. We had very different looks. I was identical to my grandmother. So I always felt more identified with her. She always liked to look fresh, fresh and clean skin. She usually used only one product. Her lipstick was her blush and sometimes she put it on her eyes too. I remember before she took me to school, she would always pinch my cheeks (laughs). She always had a plant that she put all over her body and she also put sugar on it and prayed. I think that every day more I am becoming my grandmother, making potions for my children, grabbing different plants. And really that’s kind of what Honest is all about. Calendula, lavender, chamomile, aloe vera and different ingredients that are natural that are good for the skin and putting them in these products. I think all of that comes from my grandmother.

Courtesy

Do you have any homemade beauty recipes?

Sure I have many. Honey is amazing, it helps with breakouts. If you have a skin irritation, you can put honey on it and it helps a lot. It is also good to take it every day, a tablespoon. You can make a mask of yogurt with honey, avocado for hair. I have experienced a lot.

If you only had to use one product, what would it be?

Who has time to use only one beauty product, who do you think you’re talking to? We are Latinas (laughs). That we are trying to use only one beauty product. Even for skin care, we need at least like three. No, that’s not cool. I can say that I definitely need a good moisturizer and a concealer, that’s my thing. Probably [necesito] our Calm + Heal Melting Balm because it has a good texture, doesn’t clog pores, and makes you look instantly refreshed. Or our Hydrogel Cream which is more like water, but they don’t have any fragrance, it doesn’t irritate my skin because synthetic fragrances irritate me.

What are those three pieces that every woman should have in her closet?

A classic white shirt. You can use it open, closed, tied. A slip dress because it is very versatile and a good pair of jeans.