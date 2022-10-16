Jessica Alba teaches her daughter how to make tortillas

The actress of half Mexican descent said that she did that with her grandmother in childhood and that tortillas were a daily accompaniment

The actress Jessica Alba decided to record a video where he teaches his youngest daughter Haven how to make tortillas the same way your grandmother used to when she was young.

Alba’s 11-year-old daughter introduced the video about three times, mentioning that the goal is to make Kimchi Quesadillasa recipe that uses thin tortillas.

READ: Celebrities share photos of their adolescence as part of a challenge on TikTok

“She (her grandmother) taught me to make tortillas and I made them all the time with her. This is one of the things you should know when you are Mexican. Homemade, there’s nothing like it”Alba added.

Jessica Alba shared excerpts from the full video she posted on Youtube in their social networks, as well as those behind the scenes and “bloopers”, that resulted during the recording.

In the video the chef accompanies them Matt Broussard, who has more than 600 thousand followers on Instagram.

ALSO: Selena Gómez’s grandmother exposed the singer’s love break

“Growing up in a Mexican-American household, tortillas were everything,” Alba said, recounting her childhood.

Alba has three daughters with her husband, Cash Warren: Hayes Alba, 4 and a half years old; Haven, 11 years old and who appears in the video; Y Honor of 14 years.

RETURN TO HOME