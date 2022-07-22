Jessica Alba: the best action and romantic movies and series

Jessica Alba She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood at the time, because thanks to her talent she began to make her way in the industry and now that she has become a businesswoman and moved away from the big screen, we will reencounter the best movies and series that entertained us making us laugh, cry and even scream with emotion.

the exactrix, Jessica Alba, who has a successful career, stole our hearts for his participation in fiction, romantic comedy, adventure and even horror productions. So he prepares the popcorn and your favorite drink because it’s time for a marathon of the best of the businesswoman.

Jessica Alba’s best movies

Honey

It is one of the tapes in which we most remember Alba. It is about the dream of Honey Daniels, a young woman who wants to be a professional dancer and choreographer to show that she has talent and not dedicate herself to what her parents want so that she has a more secure future, for which she is willing to do anything.

Boyfriend for one night

It is a romantic comedy that will surely make you emotional. The story begins with a man who goes through a curse that was imposed since he was very young. This consists of a woman that she meets and with whom she has sexual relations, she will find the next day the love of her life, that true love, realizing this, everything begins when she meets the girl of her dreams .

The devil under the skin

Mystery, intrigue and crime. It is the adaptation of the Jim Thompson novel, which tells us about the life of Lou Ford. It is set in 1957 and tells the story of a man who begins to suffer from the attacks of the disease that made him commit a horrible crime in his youth. Without a doubt, the movie version of the classic black novel will blow your mind.