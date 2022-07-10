Jessica Alba, the millionaire life of the actress turned businesswoman

The one who was one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood, Jessica Alba has just joined the board of directors of the North American technology company Yahoo!which represents one more step for the Californian in her career as an entrepreneurwhich began in 2008 when, as a result of the skin problems that his first daughter, Honor, had, he created the company The Honest Companydedicated to the production of cleaning products for children and home that respect the skin and the environment.

Not only that, but Jessica Alba has managed to be one of the most powerful women in the United States thanks to the launch of two business projects that are sweeping the international scene.

Your project with a value of more than 1,300 million euros

Jessica Alba He started in the business world by founding his own project: The Honest Company, of which, in addition to being the co-founder, owns 6.1% of the company.

This firm, as we anticipated a few lines ago, was founded almost fifteen years ago, And last year it went public! As reported by Europa Press, the value of the company would be around 1,440 million dollars.

Such has been the success that in 2015, the magazine Forbes put Jessica Alba on the cover as one of the most powerful women in America.

In 2020, The Honest increased its profit by 28%climbing to 300 million dollars, a fact that the actress valued very positively:

“This is an incredible leap towards building a company I hope will exist for over 100 years”, he expressed in an interview.

A success that monopolizes the world beauty

Jessica Albanot happy with the wonderful performance of her company, decided to take a step forward and create a beauty line within your business that shares the same values ​​of honesty, health and sustainabilitybut this time, applied to the world of beauty.

Here she shows how she puts on makeup with her own signature products!

In this way, the actress launched in 2015 ‘The Honest Beauty’also available in Spain, being a resounding success.

It seems that to Jessica Alba has not fared so badly after closing her stage as an actress in Hollywood.