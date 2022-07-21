Jessica Alba: who is the actress who left Hollywood?

We could say that Jessica has lived in different parts of the United States.

How old is Jessica Alba?

His full name is JessicaMarie Alba, He was born on April 28, 1981, so he is currently 41 years old. Her zodiac sign is Taurus, which makes her a loyal, self-confident, tenacious and authentic woman.

Never underestimate the power of red!Instagram: @jessicaalba

How many children does Jessica Alba have?

Has three sons, Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren and Hayes Alba Warren. On June 7, 2008, she gave birth to her eldest daughter, who is 14 years old, then on August 13, 2011, she gave birth to her second daughter, and on December 31, 2017, she gave birth to her third child.

What is Jessica Alba’s Instagram?

Though Jessica Alba He moved away from the spotlight, he continues to have constant contact with his fans through his social networks and a platform on which he is most active is Instagram. Her username is @jessicaalba, she has more than 19 million followers and uploads day-to-day photos of her and her love for fashion.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Who is Jessica Alba’s husband?

Her husband is Cash Warren, They met on the set of The Fantastic Four and joined their lives in marriage in 2008 in a courthouse in Beverly Hills. They have one of the strongest marriages in the industry.

He is known for his work on Fantastic Four (2005), Taxi (2004), and Crips and Bloods: Made in America (2008).

What are Jessica Alba’s most successful movies?

Since she began her career as an actress, she has been unstoppable. He participated in more than 40 films, including Never Been Kissed (1999), where he was alongside Drew Barrymore and David Arquette, Paranoid (2000), Honey (2003), Sin City (2005), Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), playing the role of Sue Storm, or the invisible woman.

He also had a participation with Salma Hayek and Pierce Brosnan in the romantic film Some Kind of Beautiful (2014). Among the latest are Dear Eleanor (2016), Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), Camino Christmas (2017) and Killers Anonymous (2019).