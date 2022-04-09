Jessica Alba will star in the adaptation of “Confessions on the 7:45”

Mexico City.- Actress Jessica Alba will star in the series adaptation of Lisa Unger’s best-seller entitled “Confessions on the 7:45”, and which will soon be coming to the Netflix catalog. Charise Castro Smith, co-writer and co-director of “Encanto,” will be in charge of adapting Unger’s novel, in addition to serving as executive producer and executive producer with Alba and Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst of 3 Arts.

What is “Confessions on the 7:45” about?

Confessions on the 7:45 is a psychological thriller in which a working mother (Alba) meets a stranger on a train while traveling home who changes her life. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she wonders if we can ever truly know the people closest to us.

Regarding the novel, Jessica Alba expressed:

“I couldn’t stop reading the book. As soon as I read the sentence: ‘If you want to keep a secret, you must first hide it from yourself’, I was hooked. This book is about trying to bury the secrets and the shame that we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to collaborate with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented that she really gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.”

This new project marks Castro Smith’s return to Netflix, where she wrote and produced The Haunting of Hill House, earning a WGA Award nomination for her work. Her series credits also include The Exorcist and Sweetbitter.

