Jessica Alba will star in the series adaptation of Confessions on the 7:45 – Spoiler Time

Jessica Alba will star in the series adaptation of Confessions on the 7:45
Netflix is developing a new series based on the bestseller Confessions on the 7:45 of the author Lisa Ungerwhich will have Jessica Alba as protagonist and producer of this project. charise castro smithco-writer and co-director of Charm, will be in charge of adapting the novel.
“I couldn’t stop reading the book. As soon as I read the phrase: ‘If you want to keep a secret, you must first hide it from yourself,’ I was hooked,” she said. Sunrise. “This book is about trying to bury the secrets and the shame that we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to collaborate on this project. Charise he’s so ridiculously talented that he really captures every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.”
Confessions on the 7:45 is a psychological thriller in which a working mother (Sunrise) meets a stranger on a train on the way home who changes his life. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions if we can ever truly know the people closest to us.
This would be the second project that Sunrise stars in and executive produces for Netflixsince the action thriller will soon be released TriggerWarningwhich will be led by Mouly Suryawhich will direct this new series.