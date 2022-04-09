Jessica Alba will star in the series adaptation of Confessions on the 7:45 – Spoiler Time

Netflix is developing a new series based on the bestseller Confessions on the 7:45 of the author Lisa Ungerwhich will have Jessica Alba as protagonist and producer of this project. charise castro smithco-writer and co-director of Charm, will be in charge of adapting the novel.

“I couldn’t stop reading the book. As soon as I read the phrase: ‘If you want to keep a secret, you must first hide it from yourself,’ I was hooked,” she said. Sunrise. “This book is about trying to bury the secrets and the shame that we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to collaborate on this project. Charise he’s so ridiculously talented that he really captures every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.”