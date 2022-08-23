Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven, 11, debuts a spectacular makeover with short hair: Video

Image Credit: MEGA

Jessica Albathe 11 year old daughter Shelter is rocking a new ‘do! The 41-year-old actress’s middle daughter took to TikTok to participate in a hair makeover trend that involves cutting off long hair, and boy did she make a change! The video began with Haven pulling her bangs down to her hips to the beat of a sound, and at the last beat, she made it look like she had removed most of her length to reveal Strawberry blonde hair. her up to her shoulders. Though she seemed a little nervous before she cut her hair, Haven’s big smile at the end seemed to show her approval of her.

Haven, who wore a pink graphic tee and hoodies for the video, turned 11 on August 13, and her mom took to TikTok to celebrate with an adorable slideshow of videos and photos of her over the years. “Yesterday we celebrated my baby Havie when she turned [11]Jessica began with a variety of celebratory emojis. “I am so proud of the beautiful human this #leo… angel is… an old soul, able to see through all the ish, the kindest, smartest, #happiest, most positive human being.”

@Jessica Alba Yesterday we celebrated my baby Havie when she turned 1️⃣1️⃣ 🎉🎂🎈🥳 I’m so proud of the beautiful human, this #leo 🦁angel is 🥹 an old soul, able to see through all ish, the kindest, smartest, happiest, positive human 🧡 Haven, nothing is out of your reach: you can do anything you set your mind to as long as you follow your ♥️ and trust your gut. I’ve got your back forever boy – keep doing your thing, I’m here cheering you on 🥰 your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance #happybirthday ♬ FEEL THE RANGE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

He added: “Haven, nothing is beyond your reach; You can do anything you set your mind to as long as you follow your instructions.” [heart] and trusting your instinct. I’ve got your back forever boy – keep doing your thing, I’m here cheering you on… your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance.”

In June, Haven graduated from elementary school, which Jessica also took a moment to celebrate on social media. “Over the past 6 years, you have become such a kind and considerate leader who always controls those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on and give good advice, wise beyond your years!” she captioned her Instagram post along with a photo of her her husband cash burrowyour oldest daughter Honorand Refuge. She continued, “You’re intuitive and smart by nature, but I love how much pride you put into your work… I’m excited for your next chapter: high school, here you go… it’s going to be amazing!”

Jessica shares three children with her husband of 43 years. In addition to Haven, she has a daughter, Honor, 14, and a son. There is, 4. The Honest Company founder was recently spotted with her entire family on a trip to Italy, where they soaked up the sun on a private yacht. She was photographed showing off her fit physique in a black two-piece, while her children also wore swimsuits and her husband donned shorts and a cap.

It has certainly been an exciting summer for Haven and her mom!