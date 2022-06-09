Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter is 14 years old and is identical to her mother

Honor Marie, the eldest daughter of Jessica Alba, She turned 14 and looks identical to her famous mother, who dedicated a tender video to her in which she showed how much she has grown and how beautiful she currently looks.

Since the actress shared her publication on the occasion of her birthday, It has been filled with positive comments and even the fans made her see the incredible physical resemblance that her daughter has with her. She “she is your twin”, “she is so adorable, she is just like you”, “she is your mini you” or “mini me”.

“TAll my heart, my first baby – 14 years old! Where did the time go!? yesIt feels like it was yesterday that you were just a baby. We spent hours looking into each other’s souls, opening up to me, lighting up my whole world and showing me the deepest love,” she wrote in her “post.”

The artist also expressed how proud she feels of honor marie, who will start high school next fall. “I am so proud of who you are, so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, independent, creative and artistic, you are all things and so much more, my Angel.”

“I am honored that you have chosen me to be your mom, you have been one of my best gifts in this life! #Honorita #Birthday #thisis14.”

Look here the video that Jessica Alba shared of her daughter: