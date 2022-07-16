Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty Launches In US Beauty Stores, Introducing Its First Acne Line

The new challenge of the actress expands more and more.

Honest Beauty is expanding in Ulta Beauty (USA) stores, with an official launch starting on Sunday.

“The implementation strategy was always to launch online initially and then find the right retail partners who really believed in our mission around clean and sustainable practices and continue to build this awareness and meet the need for this consumer”said Jessica Alba, who pitched The Honest Company in 2012 in partnership with entrepreneurs Christopher Gavigan, Brian Lee and Sean Kane.

It was in 2015 that Alba introduced Honest Beauty, which expanded from home and baby items to skin and personal care. The line was revamped in 2018, the year the company opened an in-house lab, and in 2021, when The Honest Company went public, the brand introduced updated packaging created from “tree-free” compostable cartons made from cane byproducts. of recycled sugar. (Alba now has a 6% stake in Honest, which raised $412.8 million, selling $25.9 million shares at $16 each at a reported valuation of $1.44 billion at launch.) Before Honest’s revamp, her beauty products were sold at Ulta, for a brief period.

Sold direct-to-consumer on the company’s site, as well as major retailers including Target, CVS, Walgreens, Costco and Safeway, launching into Ulta Beauty stores means reaching more consumers looking for “clean” products, Alba said. (Honest Beauty was relaunched online at Ulta Beauty in 2020.)

“The acne space is quite saturated with very intense chemicals that strip away the healthy skin barrier and leave lasting damage to the skin, often over-dehydrating it, further irritating it and stripping away the skin’s natural barrier”Alba said.

Their goal was to take a different approach to acne-prone skin, asking: “What is the root of the problem? How can we really help remove excess dirt, help with what causes clogged pores, and then really deliver healthy skin barrier benefits?“

In makeup, Alba continues to offer color with skincare benefits and has expanded to include long-wear products, all created in-house. There’s a tinted moisturizer with SPF 30, vitamin C and blue light defense, a tinted lip balm with acai extracts and avocado oil, and after the success of the brand’s flagship product, Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, the brand introduces a new mascara, Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer.

“We are not just launching meaningless products”Alba said.

In our country the products can be obtained in Douglas but we still do not know when these new products will be launched in Europe.