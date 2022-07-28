Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren Gives the Worst Advice for Dating Someone Out of Your League

ads

Not many celebrity relationships are built to last. Artists have busy lives, and that can make maintaining a relationship challenging. When you go far, there are lessons to learn.

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, seem to be one of those couples that are going to succeed. They’ve been together for 14 years now and have three beautiful children between the ages of four and 13. But what lessons can be learned from Warren and Alba’s relationship?

(L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Warren has some advice for those dating someone out of their league. She made a video for Alba’s YouTube channel where Haven Warren, the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, interviewed her parents. Though she shares how he won over Alba, who he says is out of her league, fans may not want to take his advice.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been married for 14 years

In 2004, Jessica Alba was at the height of her career and began filming Fantastic four. According to US Magazine, Warren was a production assistant on the set. Warren claims it was love at first sight. But he had a girlfriend at the time, and Alba was also dating someone else.

The two established an unbreakable connection when Warren had to take polaroid photos of Alba wearing different colored contacts to see which one worked best on screen. The two started dating, but took things slow.

Their relationship was pretty smooth by celebrity standards. Then, four years later, things started to really get going for the couple. They got engaged, married, and had their first child, all within a year.

Haven, their second child, arrived in 2011. Their son Hayes was born in late 2017. Although these two have built a happy family, their first kiss was apparently a disaster.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s first kiss didn’t go as planned

According to Alba, Warren had allergies on their first date. That’s totally understandable and not a deal breaker for most people. However, what happened next could have easily sent Alba running for the hills. During her first kiss, Warren sneezed into Alba’s mouth. According to Alba in her YouTube video, there were “snot”.

Warren jokes that “That’s how I won it.” In the video with Haven, he tells other boys to try the same thing. He claims that Alba was out of his league, and she only ended up staying with him because of her mouth sneeze. He says:

“…all those guys trying to kick someone out of your league, the key is to sneeze in their mouth when you kiss them. for the first time. Works.”

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba are in the same league

Warren’s advice probably won’t work. Please don’t try to sneeze in anyone’s mouth. In fact, he may even be wrong about Alba being out of his league. Both Alba and Warren are very attractive people.

She was a big star when they were introduced on the set of Fantastic Four, but his career was also flourishing. Although he was an assistant on set, he would become a producer in his own right while they were dating.

According to Psychology Today, romantic relationships between people with different levels of attractiveness don’t usually work out. Although Warren considers Alba more attractive than he is, the truth is that they are swimming in the same pool, so to speak.

