Jessica Alba’s secret to becoming a millionaire businesswoman

Although everything seems bright and lights in the life story of the actress of Latin origin Jessica Alba, he did not always have everything in his favor. In fact, she had to go through hard times suffering from serious health problems in her childhood: “I grew up with a chronic illness. I had five surgeries before I was 11. I had chronic allergies and was hospitalized a lot when I was a girl,” she said. the actress of Hollywood.

He began at a very young age to dazzle on the screen. At the age of thirteen, he was already captivating audiences with his roles in ‘Camp Nowhere’ and ‘The Secret World of Alex Mack’, both productions made in 1994. Later, his career continued to rise with starring roles in blockbuster films such as “The 4 fantastic”, “My girlfriend’s family: the Fockers”, “Gentlemen have no memory”.

But there was a turning point in his career. In 2009 he reconsidered the conditions of his work to preserve his health. She did not want to expose herself to old ailments and she always took into account the ordeal that her mother had to go through when she suffered from cancer at a very young age, barely 20 years old. “At 27 years old, I was in the prime of my career, but my only motivation was health. I didn’t ask myself, ‘Will they ever hire me again?'” the actress was honest.

The 40-year-old actress landed on the cover of Forbes

Your business career

It was around that time that Jessica Alba he began to think about the possibility of diversifying and also generating income from his ventures. Her partner, producer Cash Warren, whom she married in 2008, encouraged her forays into the world of fashion, cosmetics and baby products.

In 2011 the actress founded his company The Honest Company. And the secret of his success was due to his own experience. After the birth of her first daughter, she began to look for natural and safe products for raising and caring for children. Then he discovered that there was not a great offer in the market, so he decided to cover this niche with his signature. And everything went so well for her that she became one of the richest women in the US, the one that even the mythical Forbes magazine dedicated a cover to her.

The motto of her venture was that “everything in your home should be non-toxic, beautiful and accessible” for a safe and natural upbringing of the little ones. And the demand she received confirmed her in her thinking and blessed her with the expanded success it had in all these years.

The actress published the book “The Honest Life” about her company and it became a best seller.

In a recent interview, the actress She also allowed herself to reveal another secret that has to do with how she achieved a more stress-free life between her role as mother, actress and businesswoman: “How do I achieve more joy in everyday life?” Alba said, “I think she’s letting go of control.”