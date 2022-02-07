Jessica and Lulu conspire behind Sophie’s back / Her mom attacks “Friendship …”

Lulu and Jessica Selassié it seems they are ready to nominate Alessandro Basciano during the episode of Big Brother Vip 2021 which will air next Monday, with the intention of appointing Alessandro to get Sophie out of the house with him too. The rumor circulated online very quickly to the point of reaching even the mother of Sophie Codegoni who intervened on Instagram writing: “This morning I woke up with lots of messages and videos that reported this sentence and more .. I can comment with a single word FRIENDSHIP”.

Valeria Pasciuti with his social message he referred to his latest intervention inside the house of Big Brother Vip 2021 when he warned his daughter about being friends with Jessica Selassié, believed by her to be false.

Valeria Pasciuti, mother of Sophie Codegoni defends her daughter on social media

The intervention of Valeria Pasciuti in defense of Sophie Codegoni immediately aroused many discussions on the web by many users who explained to the woman what would actually happen during the moment she mentioned, revealing the real intentions of the competitors in the conversation.

After being corrected Valeria Pasciuti she intervened again on social networks explaining to everyone that she does not know if what she previously told her corresponded to the truth or not, writing in her Instagram stories: “The story I put in is one of the many messages I have received. Then whether it is true or not I do not know. I hope it’s not true! Also because Sophie you know how much she cares about Jessica and Lulu’s friendship “.

