Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake conquer Paris with 3 iconic looks

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake They have not been the only stars that have dazzled at Fashion Week in Paris. Although we must admit that his style has been difficult to match.

The couple has shown that glamor is their main ingredient and they have not been afraid to show it for this special occasion. Kenzo and Louis Vuitton have been his main signatures, combining prints, garish colors and styles.

Some more formal, others more casual. No matter which one they have opted for, what is certain is that this J&J duo knows very well what they are doing on the catwalks.

louis vuitton fashion show

For the first look, the couple opted for prints of different styles but that placed them among the highlights of the event.

On the one hand, Jessica opted for a combined animal print dress and black leather skirt. This enviable garment is from the brand’s Resort 2023 line.

Best Image/The Grosby Group

The actress combined her outfit with dark glasses, Star Trail Ankle boots and a handbag from the Coussin BB line, all clear from Louis Vuitton.

Meanwhile, Justin opted for a much more colorful outfit with a red and light blue diamond shirt. The actor wore taupe gray tailored pants and, of course, dark glasses.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, casual with style

After the parade, the couple took advantage of some free time to stroll through the streets of Paris and went to the restaurant L’esplanade. It was then that they continued to wear Louis Vuitton outfits, honoring the franchise.

Justin wore a batik shirt that combined light electric blue with black and a print in the middle. Sunglasses are a fixed accessory of his outfits.

Best Image/The Grosby Group

For her part, Biel wore a Louis Vuitton pleated and ruffled leather skirt from the new season 2023. The movie star matched it with a printed white T-shirt, dark glasses and the same handbag.

Jessica wore her hair in a high ponytail for a walk holding hands with her husband, with whom she shares two children.

Parisians at Kenzo

The last event they were seen at, the actors combined the best of Paris style with the iconic elegance of their relationship. The couple attended the Kenzo Spring-Summer 2023 show.

It was then that Jessica opted for her most Emily in Paris outfit yet. The actress wore a black and white checkered suit with jacket and pants from the brand’s new season.

Best Image/The Grosby Group

She combined the outfit with a Kenzo shoulder bag and a 1970s beret from the same brand. Of course there was no lack of sunglasses and sensuality with a tiny top under the jacket.

Justin, for his part, opted for a formal and colorful style with a dark blue shirt, beige pants and a light green Kenzo jacket with an elephant print.

The actor and musician showed off his sunglasses and dress shoes as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife straight to the show.

***mjpr****