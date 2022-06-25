Entertainment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: coordinated (stylistically) for love

Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake they are not the first to coordinate their style as a couple. Before them, others like Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus, Kate Middleton and Prince William, David and Victoria Beckham, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford… However, we could declare it as one of the couples that has best executed it. Betting on trends, minimalism, neutral colors… These two looks have it all to sneak into all our mood boards.

Where? in the parade of Dior. Why? Because coordinating the style as a couple has become a new trend among celebrities and also because sharing that fashion moment with the person you share everything else with can become a lot of fun. On this occasion Jessica Biel opted for a short-sleeved shirt that she combined with cargo pants –two-mile trend It’s on everyone’s wish list for fall. To close her look, she wore on her feet the iconic court shoes of the house French and a bag in black. For his part, Timberlake wore the same color scheme, but in reverse. White pants, gray printed shirt, beige jacket and rain boots. To elevate their style even more, they both opted for sunglasses.

Because there is no better styling trick than matching your soul mate. This summer we want to dress only like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

