Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake renew their vows in the same place where they got married 10 years ago

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel They have once again said ‘yes, I do’. The actors celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on October 19 and coinciding with this date, the couple has revealed that have renewed their wedding vows. the actress of The Sinner has announced with great emotion that she and the former member of N’Sync They have remarried in a ceremony that took place last summer in Italy.

“Our renewal of vows this summer”, writes Biel, next to a photo in which she appears smiling, hugging her husband and making the peace sign with her fingers in a funny snapshot. “In Italy, where everything happened”adds the actress, who at the same time recalls that once again chose Giambattista Valli as the designer of her wedding dress. The bride and groom, both dressed in white, wore an elegant yet informal look – he in a cream-colored linen suit and matching hat, and she, radiant in a voluminous white dress with a black bow tied at the waist.

Justin and Jessica married in October 2012 under the stars and by candlelight in the south of Italy. The magazine HELLO! published the exclusive report of this wedding that was kept secret until the guests arrived at the place of the link, the picturesque Italian village Savelletri di Fasano. Like in an unforgettable Hollywood movie, the actors sealed their love with a cinema kiss in a dream setting: “It is very difficult to express in words what we feel. We were very excited. It was a very special night and we both cried,” they said in the pages of our magazine.

Jess, as her husband calls her, chose a pink couture wedding dress by Giambattista Valli. “She dressed as a bride has been the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life. I think it’s the time I’ve felt the most innocent and vulnerable. A moment I will never forget,” said Justin, who sang a song he composed especially for her as the bride walked down the aisle. As in the image of the renewal of vows, where he appears with a funny gesture, Justin showed his sense of humor and posed in an unconventional attitude blowing up after their wedding.

The news of this link has come to light hours after celebrating their aluminum weddings, as they are called when the tenth wedding anniversary is celebrated. “Ten years is not enough!”, Justin has said along with a compilation of photos that summarizes his love story that lasts almost 16 years. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human!”. She, pleased, responded to these words with a beautiful declaration of love: “Being married to you is the adventure of my life! Go back, baby. Come back to see him. I love you.” The couple are parents of two children. Two and a half years after marriage they had their son Silas, who is seven years old today. Phineas, the couple’s second son, was born in July 2020, and is a little blond with curls who has become his brother’s best playmate.