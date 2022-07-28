Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake take a vacation on a yacht in Sardinia

What fans love are couple photos and more intimate shots of their favorite stars. And since it’s summer, there are many celebrities to share, and/or to have their picture taken on vacation. As for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, they are having a nice vacation on a yacht.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s vacation in Sardinia

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seen strolling the streets of Paris, it’s the turn of another it-couple, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, to make us dream with their vacations that seem to happen with friends. In the photos shared this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, we can see the two actors and their loved ones on a yacht, off the coast of Sardinia, near the small village of Porto Cervo in Italy.

The children of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Silas and Phineas, do not appear in the photos, but nothing tells us that they are not hidden somewhere on the boat. On the vacation program, the two stars seem to be taking it easy. Both dressed in ultra-casual outfits, Jessica Biel sunbathes and bathes quietly, while the singer prefers to admire the view from the railing of the yacht and kayak in the open sea.

Well-deserved rest for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

It’s a well-deserved vacation in the sun for the two lovebirds, after a busy year. Indeed, Jessica Biel lent her features to the character of the famous American criminal Candy Montgomery in 2022, in the candy series. For this role, the actress completely changed her look, and honestly, she is unrecognizable. Justin Timberlake also joined him for an episode, and played a certain Steve Defbaugh. It was the first time that the couple met in the same series.

For his part and apart from his appearance in Candy, Justin Timberlake returned to the recording studios for his new music Stay With Me, in collaboration with calvin harris, Halsey and Pharrell Williams. On his Instagram account, the singer notably revealed behind the scenes of the clip, released on July 14, 2022.