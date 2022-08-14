Jessica Biel and the terrifying miniseries about “the ax murderer” that became all the rage

Fans of crime and horror stories based on true events have a reason to celebrate: Candythe chilling series about “the ax murderer” is available on the Star+ streaming platform and is already all the rage among users.

Internationally released as Candy: A Death In Texasthis American biographical crime drama was created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, and premiered in May this year.

In the skin of the protagonist, Candy Montgomery, who was accused in 1980 of murdering her neighbor with an ax, is none other than Jessica Bielknown for her starring roles in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The ilusionist, The Sinner. Melanie Lynskey (Two and a half men, Don’t Look Up), meanwhile, plays the murdered Betty Gore.

The trailer for Candy, the series starring Jessica Biel

Candy It consists of only five chapters. about 50 minutes eachbut they are enough to accurately recount this shocking event that had North American society in suspense at the end of the last century.

It all happened in the small town of Wylie, located in Collin County, Texas. There, the local community shares the church and practically all the social activities that are the axis of their belonging.

The protagonist of this story was a housewife like so many others, but from one day to the next she ended up immersed in a real hell.

“Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two children, a good house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity builds inside her, her actions cry out for a little freedom”, reads the official synopsis of the film. And she adds: “Until someone tells him to shut up… with deadly results.”

Jessica Biel, the protagonist of the terrifying miniseries Candy (Photo: Video capture)

Specifically, the woman was accused of murdering her neighbor, Betty Goreafter having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allanplayed in this miniseries by Canadian actor Pablo Schreiber, known for his roles in Orange Is the New Black, American Gods and Halo. They complete the main cast of Candy Timothy Simons (veep, Interview, boss) as Pat Montgomery and Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Custody, Dopesick) as Don Crowder.

When Candy sees that the affair with Betty’s husband is serious, decides to confront her best friend, but the conversation ends in the worst way.

The fiction explores how 1980s culture in suburban Texas affected Betty’s mental health and, beyond the actual outcome of the trial, the creators wanted to maintain some ambiguity as to whether or not the protagonist was really guilty.

Candy is available in Latin America through Star+ (Photo: Video capture)

Although it is a production of the Hulu platform, The series is available in Latin America through Star+ and without a doubt it is positioned as one of the most interesting proposals of the year in terms of true crimea genre that is gaining more and more followers in our country and around the world.