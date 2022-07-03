Jessica Biel and trendy looks to inspire women over 40

Jessica Biel She is one of the most productive actresses in Hollywood. She not only stayed with her acting, but she also ventured into the production and direction of films and series such as “The Sinner”. In addition to her career, today her protagonists are her outfits that can inspire women older than 40 years.

The essential feature of Jessica Biel is that she relies on basic items to achieve outfits in trend. The following are the latest outfits that he wore in different international parades and we show you all of them.

Jessica Biel attended the Kenzo show with an extra French and chic style. Photo: Instagram.

Kenzo presented its latest collection and Jessica Biel She was one of the guests along with her husband, Justin Timberlake. There, we could see her in a suit with wide leg pants and a blazer with a black and white checkered pattern.

To give more sensuality to the look She added a black bralette, in order to show more skin on her torso and look slimmer. The black beret was one of the classics that reinvented the brand on this catwalk and Jessica wore it as the emblem of her outfit.

The representation that the basics need nothing more than to be combined together to shine. Photo: Instagram.

We saw her differently at the Dior parade in Paris. Betting on classic clothes, the actress wore beige high-waisted cargo pants along with a short-sleeved white shirt, stilettos and a black bag.

On this occasion, it reaffirms the power of the basics mixed with a trend such as cargo pants, but not in a vibrant color, but in a neutral one that becomes a timeless and essential piece for all women. women older than 40 years.

Jessica Biel is transformed and points to the combination of different fabrics and textures in the same look. Photo: Instagram.

For the latest Louis Vuitton show, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were present with more daring looks that represented the aesthetics of the brand, where colors, textures, prints and styles were played.

The actress signed up for a black leather and fringed skirt along with an extra wide girdle that marked her waist, a printed top with a deep neckline, black ankle boots, a bag and sunglasses. A luxury!

Jessica Biel transforms and applies her new style with these catwalk looks ideal for women over 40.