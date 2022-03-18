Jessica Biel becomes a murderer for ‘Candy’, the new series of crime and mystery

United States.- Hulu released the first trailer for Candy for his upcoming limited series, centered on the true crime case of the murder of Betty Gore by Candy Montgomery. It’s set as a five-night event that will begin streaming on Monday, May 9, before the finale on Friday, May 13.

Candy’s teaser trailer gives us our first look at the performance of Jessica Biel of the titular ax murderer. His friendship with Betty from Melanie Lynskey, who seems distant towards her.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two children, a good house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions,” the synopsis reads. “But when the pressure of conformity builds up inside her, her actions cry out for a bit of freedom. With deadly results

Candy is written by Robin Veithwith Michael UppendahHe directing the pilot. It stars Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Timothy Simons (Veep), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Pablo Schreiber (Halo), and Raúl Esparza (Dopesick). The executive producers are Biel and michelle purple through your flagto Iron Ocean With Uppendahl, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Lindsey McManus.