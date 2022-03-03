Jessica Biel celebrates 40 springs with an impeccable career

Jessica Claire Biel, better known as Jessica Biel, is a renowned American actress and not only because she is the wife of singer and actor Justin Timberlake, but also because she is a reference in Hollywood with its talent and waste of beauty that arrives this March 3 at its 40 springs.

Biel, who became a star and was making his way in action, comedy and drama movies, has delighted with his charisma and personality, thus earning the recognition and affection of the public. From the age of 12 she was already captivating audiences, managing to appear in various musical productions.

She began to make her way in the art world as a model, doing print ads as well as appearing in commercials for products like Deluxe Paint and Pringles, a profession that served as a springboard to other goals.

To celebrate another year of his life, we will take a look at some of his best performances on the big screen.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, 2003

In 1973, some teenagers take a road trip through Texas that accidentally ends up at the home of a family of cannibals. The actress She was the protagonist of the 2003 remake of this popular and famous horror movie franchise.

Based on “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” from 1974, the film revealed Jessica in the role of Erin Hardesty, who is considered the representative victim of the entire popular saga.

Likewise, the actors Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Eric Balfour, Andrew Bryniarski, R. Lee Ermey and David Dorfma, each one from his role, were in charge of making this sequel one of the most recognized.

«Blade: Trinity”, 2004

This is the third and final film in the “Blade” superhero action movie trilogy. In this action film, Jessica Biel played Abigail Whistler, a member of a group of vampire hunters who join the protagonist to face Dracula.

On this occasion, Blade will join two members of The Nightsalkers, a group of vampire slayers. Together they will try to put an end to Danica Talos, who intends to resurrect the evil Dracula so that he reigns over the rest of the vampires.

As a fun fact, Biel got so good with her bow and arrow that she accidentally destroyed a camera.

“Valentine’s Day”, 2010

The romantic drama premiered on the screen on “Valentine’s Day”, in which couples and singles will live highs and lows to maintain or end their romantic relationships.

This romantic comedy is one of the most successful in recent years. There are several stories of love and heartbreak and tells, in addition to Jessica Biel, who gets into the skin of Kara Monahan, with performances by Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift, among others.

The American has in her walk numerous productions such as “The invisible threat” (2005) or the film adaptation of “A-Team” (2010), a film about a group of special agents who escape from prison.

The role of Jessica Biel is that of Charissa Sosa, who has a romantic relationship with the protagonist Face (Bradley Cooper).

could not miss «The Illusionists» (2006), the story about Eisenheim (Edward Norton), a magician and illusionist in the late 19th century who is reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Duchess Sophie von Teschen (Jessica Biel), in a story of love, fantasy and drama .