Jessica Biel claims real beauty with her natural hair (and hardly any makeup)

Not only Jennifer Aniston or Michelle Pfeiffer join the list of celebrities who show their free beauty Showing her hair and her skin as it is without filters, now Jessica Biel joins this trend to the surprise of her followers. The actress has just shown how her hair is natural with so many curls that it seems that she has had a perm but no, it is her real hair.

In addition, he has dared to pose with a very close shot that says “that’s why his hair is so big… it’s full of secrets” and without makeup and his fans applaud him in astonishment because they think he has done the curls at the hairdresser or a wig.

To which many have stated: “I never knew you had curls!” and some more signal “looks like a perm”. And it is that although Jessica Biel has worn endless styles and hair looks throughout these years (from straight cuts, waves or bangs) we have almost never seen her with such spectacular curly hair.

Other fans have not been able to avoid mentioning the spectacular luminous skin of the protagonist of The Sinner without makeup that has received comments such as “I love your natural beauty”. As for her skin looking so pretty, on more than one occasion, her makeup artist Daniel Martin, has stated on more than one occasion that the actress’s keys are to hydrate and tone the skin and affects the skin of the gaze with masks and eye contours that illuminate and hydrate it in depth. In addition, Jessica Biel does not like the feeling of wearing makeup, so when it comes to doing it, she only mixes a touch of concealer with the moisturizer sometimes to create a veil on her spectacular skin and of others. good face.

