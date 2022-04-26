Jessica Biel Compares Her ‘Candy’ Hair To Justin Timberlake’s ’90s Curls

ads

Jessica Biel said “Bye bye bye” to her sleek locks for her role in “Candy.”

The actress plays Texas housewife-turned-murderer Candy Montgomery in the true crime show, which premieres on Hulu on May 9.

And she transformed into the complex character by trading in her beachy waves for a short curly hairstyle reminiscent of husband Justin Timberlake’s NSYNC-era locks.

Biel, 40, told Entertainment Tonight that she and Timberlake couldn’t get over her looks for the role.

“We laughed because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she said. “Let’s get serious, she had beautiful curls.”

Justin Timberlake’s ’90s curls were downright iconic. Wire Image

He added that Timberlake’s mother passed on those good hair genes to him.

â€œHer mother, now she actually has short curly hair like current hipster and really cool. It’s weird, she looks like both of them. At the same time,” Biel said.

Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery in Hulu’s new crime drama “Candy.” HULU

Even her “Candy” co-star Pablo Schreiber noted the resemblance.

“My first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow, did you take a picture of your husband in the hair department and say, ‘I want this?’” Biel recalls asking.

Timberlake was famous for his platinum locks during his NSYNC era. cinemagia

