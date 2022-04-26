Jessica Biel confides in her 10 years of marriage to Justin Timberlake: “We had our ups and downs”

It was during an interview with Access Hollywood that actress Jessica Biel agreed to discuss her marriage to Justin Timberlake. The famous singer and actress will celebrate 10 years of marriage this year in October. The opportunity to look back on their relationship and the family they founded.

The couple had two children: Silas and Phinneas, born in 2020 in the greatest secrecy. Jessica Biel who spoke about her famous husband detailed that she was the “happiest” she had ever been.

And to entrust: “Sometimes I feel like 10 years has just passed in the blink of an eye and other times I’m like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is a really big span of life. from someone’ “, she said. “I’m just very proud of it.”

The ‘Sinner’ star also opened up about how they faced challenges together, saying she still “loved life” with him, even after all the obstacles that came their way.

“We had ups and downs like everyone else and I’m really proud of that and I’m still the happiest and loving my life”she added.

Justin Timberlake was photographed at a drunken party in 2019 holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the movie “Palmer.” After photos were published in the tabloids in which he was seen shaking hands with the actress, the actor publicly apologized: “A few weeks ago, I showed a serious lack of judgment, but to be clear, nothing happened between me and my colleague,” he assured.