Jessica Biel confides in her role as a mother

Jessica Biel is the mother of two boys.

Between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, it’s mad love. Together for more than fifteen years, the couple married in 2012 and renewed their wedding vows this summer in Italy. They also gave birth to two children together: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. The two stars have since lived a fulfilling family life. If the actress and the singer do not hesitate to appear on the arm of one and the other very regularly for events or to leave themselves to a few secrets about their relationship, they are much more discreet about of their two sons. They rarely share photos on social networks and rarely confide in them. However, this Tuesday, November 29, invited in “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Jessica Biel made an exception by evoking her role as a mother. Indeed, she shared the difficulties she sometimes encountered in managing family life and professional life. “It’s not easy balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids, spending time with your spouse and friends, making time for yourself and pursuing your career. It’s so hard,” she explained.

Find a good balance

Jessica Biel confessed to not being able to find the right balance all the time and still having a lot to learn: “I don’t think I’ve necessarily done it well yet. I feel like I’m constantly being pulled into…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also