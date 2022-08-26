Jessica Biel gets back into the shoes of a murderess in CANDY

Disney +, has presented the first and disturbing trailer for the series Candy, starring Jessica Biel

Candythe original true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing by Jessica Biel, will premiere on Disney+ on October 12 with all five episodes available.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done it all perfectly: a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. And with lethal results.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”), a three-time Emmy nominee, has written the script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “New Cherry Flavor”) serves as executive producer for his company Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner,” “Cruel Summer”) will executive produce Iron Ocean. Michael Upendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair“) has directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios studios.

