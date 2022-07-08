Jessica Biel Gets Skinned By 80’s Texas Criminal: Candy Trailer, Hulu Officially Released

Hulu recently released a trailer for the upcoming real-life miniseries “Candy,” starring Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery.

The film was created and written by Robin Veith (“Mad Men”) and Nick Antosca (“Hannibal”). The action of the miniseries «Candy» takes place in 1980, in Texas, and follows real events. The film tells the story of Candy Montomery, a “housewife” who discovers that her husband is cheating on her with one of her friends.

Things take a strange turn when Montgomery brings his friend Betty Gore into the story, with whom he often goes to church. In other words, we have a crime report.

Jessica Biel, almost unrecognizable in “Candy”

As mentioned above, the main role is played by the famous actress Jessica Biel (known to the public for her roles in “Seventh Heaven” and “The Sinner”, a series that can now be seen on Netflix). The cast also includes Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men” and “Yellowjackets”), Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raul Esparza.

Hulu has released a new “Candy” trailer, putting Jessica Biel in the spotlight, made up well enough to be unrecognizable to her fans, to make her look as much like Candy Montgomery as possible.

It remains to be seen how much of the true story will translate into this miniseries (limited series) and how many other elements of the script will be introduced to make the story even more interesting.

Obviously, we are talking about a series that could become a great success, both for the extraordinary character of the story and for the performance of actress Jessica Biel, but also of her co-star, Melanie Lynskey.

“Candy” will debut on Hulu on May 9, 2022, and the next four episodes will drop over the next four days. In total, as you may have already noticed, the miniseries will consist of five episodes.