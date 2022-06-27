Jessica Biel, her 3 looks in Paris and the style tricks she has left us

come back concept goals to reign in fashion. If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck join forces on the red carpet and Julia Fox and Kanye West’s eccentric co-op looks grab headlines, the tandem Timberlake-Biel has become the claim of the Paris Men’s Fashion Week. How to wear (all) the key trends of the season with elegance and naturalness? Jessica Bielarm in arm with Justin Timberley, has the answer in 3 outfits.

JESSICA BIEL’S LOOKS IN PARIS GIVE US A LESSON IN STYLE

THE COOLEST WAY TO WEAR THE TAILORED

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Kenzo show in Paris.Gtresonline

In 2022 it’s time to show skin, as we deduce from the rise of the miniskirt and cut-out dresses. The tailor also embraces the trend of “uncovering” by proposing a daring combination: wearing a bralette under the blazer (and nothing else). Fendi, Lanvin or Missoni are some of the firms that have opted for this mix in their spring-summer collections. Jessica Biel puts it into practice to attend the parade of Kenzo in Paris in a gingham suit from the brand, a lopsided cap and maxi sunglasses. impossible to be more cool.

HOW TO WEAR CARGO PANTS ELEGANTLY?

Jessica Biel and her look with cargo pants at the Dior men’s fashion show.Gtresonline

It is one of the viral garments of the season, but combining it can lead to doubts. Jessica Biel opts for play contrast detaching the cargo pant from its urban character by wearing it with purely classic pieces: an impeccable short-sleeved white shirt and the iconic J’Adior slingback pumps by Dior. We will copy the look to the millimeter.

A FUTURISTIC LOOK

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show.Gtresonline

Leather, maxi shoulder pads, military boots, a chain bag… Jessica Biel has the gift of making feasible the most complex mixtures. So I demonstrated it in the front row from the Louis Vuitton fashion show with a look from the French firm starring an unstructured mini dress. Opt for sober colors and a beauty look very natural is in this case the key to accept.

It may interest you