Jessica Biel: her touching statement to Justin Timberlake for Father’s Day

Jessica Biel never fails to show all the love she has for the father of her children, her husband Justin Timberlake. The actress posted an adorable photo on Instagram for Father’s Day.

A beautiful family photo for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Like every year, the stars pay tribute to their dads or the dads of their children. Jessica Biel has not bent the rule and if she regularly shows her subscribers all the love she has for her spouse Justin Timberlake, Father’s Day was one more occasion. No doubt the Biel and Timberlake clan is very united.

The proof with the photograph posted by Jessica Biel this Sunday, June 19, 2022 where we see the two parents embracing their two children, Silas and Phineas. “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you represent the world. I don’t know who said that, but whoever it is, it’s totally true. We love you, my love. Thank you to be there,” wrote Jessica Biel in the caption of her Instagram post.

Obviously Justin Timberlake also posted a photograph on Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day. The singer and actor unveiled a snapshot of his two sons sitting next to each other in front of a piano. “My two favorite melodies! Happy Father’s Day everyone,” he commented.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake inseparable for 10 years

If Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been in a relationship since 2007, they separated a few months before finally getting back together. In 2012, the two lovebirds got married. Since then, they have never left and live the perfect love despite rumors of infidelity from Justin Timberlake.

The actress has already confided in their couple on several occasions. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years have passed in the blink of an eye. And other times I’m like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is huge in someone’s life. .’ I’m just very proud of it“, she had, for example, entrusted to Access Hollywood. “We had ups and downs, but I’m very proud of it. I remain very happy in my life,” she added. In 2020, Jessica Biel had given birth to their second child, Phineas, five years after the birth of Silas, their eldest son.