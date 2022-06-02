Jessica Biel is a murderous housewife in the trailer for her new series on Hulu

It seems that to Jessica Biel he’s very good at taking on some challenging roles in thrillers and shocking dramas on television – after starring in the excellent first season of the series The Sinner in 2017, he will be in another thriller-tinged drama with the new limited series Candy from the Hulu platform. As seen in the teaser Biel is the main character in the true crime story of a seemingly happy housewife who goes to church, but finds herself accused of murder. Although a bit of Biel’s signature look can be seen in the role, the actress hides behind an ’80s wig and glasses.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Candy Montgomery is an ’80s housewife and mother who has done everything right — a good husband, two kids, a nice house, even the careful planning and execution of her transgressions — but when the The pressure of conformity builds inside her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. Until someone tells her to shut up… with deadly results.” Biel is surrounded by talent in the cast of CandyWhat Melanie Lynskey of yellowjackets, Timothy SimonsPablo Schreiber Y Raul Esparza. The series is created by Robin Veith Y Nick Antoscawho rose to fame as the writers and producers of the award-winning miniseries The Act.

Advertising

Candy premieres on Hulu on May 9 as part of a “five-night event.” Below is the trailer.

