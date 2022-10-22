Jessica Biel is Candy, a ‘happy’ housewife who killed her best friend with an ax in the eighties

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 10/22/2022 4:13 p.m.

The actress Jessica Biel presents his new miniseries ‘Candy’ (from Wednesday 12 in Disney+), where she is the protagonist and one of the executive producers. Biel stars in this true-crime drama as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax in 1980. She replaces Elizabeth Moss, who joined the project but had to leave due to scheduling conflicts. The story delves into the question of why Candy Montgomery, who had a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, and a nice house in suburban Dallas, would kill her friend from church with an axe.

It was later revealed that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan. She was acquitted of all charges after her attorneys argued that she acted in her own defense. ‘Candy’ is not the first dramatization of Montgomery’s story. The 1990 made-for-television movie ‘Criminal Involvement’, starring Barbara Hershey, was also inspired by the case. Alongside Biel, the series stars Lynskey as Betty Gore, Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery, and Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore.

Did you become a producer of the series to have freedom with the character you play?

Yes. It always helps to have a bigger voice in the making of a project than that of an actor. Being able to contribute to the ‘casting’ and talk about the characters with the writers helped me shape my role. Without having been part of the production team, no one would have listened to me. Fortunately, we had amazing collaborators like [los guionistas] Robin [Veith] and Nick [Antosca] and the directors. Thanks to my role as a producer, I didn’t feel the need to fire someone, which is something I normally feel I have to do when shooting a movie. We were all on the same page, we all aspired to achieve the best result.

How did you get into the mindset of a woman who constantly hides and manipulates situations?

The best part of the job is when you have the opportunity to collaborate with someone you respect, trust and like the way they act. It would have been difficult if he had had some kind of antagonistic relationship with Melanie Lynskey in real life. We felt an immediate connection between us, there was incredible communication. If you don’t have that trust with your fellow actor or actress, you’re lost, because you don’t feel confident that you’re free at all. I think that Melanie and I were able to read the material from the same perspective, researching together to follow the same path. It was really helpful and amazing to be able to do it with her. I love working with men, of course, but I loved working with women on this project.

What do you think about the feeling of guilt, repression and shame?

I think it’s obviously much healthier to talk about your feelings. Take things out so you don’t keep anything inside. I have always had a hard time letting my emotions out and this story explains the bitterness that one creates when one hides one’s feelings. I have had to learn that it is very healthy to get angry and say it. I think you have to deal with anger on a daily basis so as not to invite frustration to set in.

Why did you decide to tell this story?

I want to know who I am. I want to show stories that reveal the insecurities that come from frustration. I have many personal reasons to tell this story, but above all there is a need in me to empower women to trust themselves. I don’t want women to be forced to hide their feelings out of obligation to society.

Do you see a future where women are stronger than men?

(laughs) I don’t know, I would just say that I see a future where we are completely the same, mentally and physically.

How do you understand this love triangle?

I think you have to stay away from those kinds of situations. The farther the better

Are you a very competitive person?

Probably. I really like to compete. I like that they encourage me to improve. I want to surround myself with people who inspire me to work harder, to be better, to be faster. I believe that the physical limitations that we impose on ourselves hold us back.

Can you use that competitiveness in acting?

There are definitely times in your day when you think, ‘I can’t get excited anymore. I’m too tired. I have exhausted everything. I can’t cry again. I’ve finished’. And then if someone continues to demand to get the last straw, you go back to that feeling where you transform suffering into success.

