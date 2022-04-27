Jessica Biel on her 10-year marriage to Justin Timberlake: ‘I’m still the happiest’

Jessica Biel talks about her marriage to her husband Justin Timberlake before their tenth anniversary in a final interview.

“Sometimes I feel like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.'”said the 40-year-old actress.

“I feel very proud of that.”

Biel added: “We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone and I’m very proud of that, and I’m still the happiest and I love my life.”

How long have Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake been together?

The couple started dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later in 2011. Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012 and have two sons, Silas Randall7 years old, and Phineasof 2.

Previously, in an interview with E! News in 2018, the actress shared the secret of her strong bond with her boyfriend.

She had said: “You just have to make time for date night, alone time and time with your partner. It has to be fun!”

“My husband always says, ‘We can’t stop dating.’ I love that because it’s true.”he added.

“You have to continue to create a space for you and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if possible.”