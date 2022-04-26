Jessica Biel on the “ups and downs” of her marriage to Justin Timberlake

ads

More about: Jessica Biel Best Star Photos of the Week: January Babies! Celebs Celebrate Justin Timberlake Shares Workout Video With ‘Partner’ Jessica Biel Jessica Biel Shares Rare Family Photo With Justin Timberlake and Their Kids Justin Timberlake Gives Son Phineas a Rare Look in Father’s Day Post

Jessica Biel has opened up about her marriage to Justin Timberlake.

The couple, who share children Silas and Phinneas, married in 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

And even though their marriage has had its fair share of “ups and downs,” Biel, 40, revealed that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the mother of two opened up about her upcoming wedding anniversary to the “Cry Me A River” hitmaker.

Biel acknowledged that time “flew by” and said she is “very proud” of her marriage.

“Sometimes I feel like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” she said. “I feel very proud of it.”

Jessica Biel revealed that she is “happier” than ever in her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake. TheImageDirect.com

The “The Sinner” star also opened up about how they face challenges together, saying that she still “loves life” with him even after all the obstacles that have come her way.

“We have had our ups and downs like everyone and I am very proud of that and I continue to be the happiest and love my life,” she added.

One of the “lows” Biel was possibly referring to was that Timberlake had to publicly apologize to his ex, Britney Spears, and fellow singer Janet Jackson last year.

The former NSYNC singer received backlash from the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” which suggested that she played a significant role in disrupting her career.

One of the obstacles Jessica Biel was possibly referring to was that Justin Timberlake had to publicly apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. Wire Image

“I want to specifically apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, both individually, because I care and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better, and more importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

Biel was by her side during the backlash, commenting “I love you” on her apologetic post.

ads