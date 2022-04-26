Jessica Biel once revealed it was ‘unsettling’ working with Wesley Snipes on ‘Blade Trinity’

Like other actors, Jessica Biel had an interesting time teaming up with Wesley Snipes on the set of trinity blade. The killing eve The star wasn’t sure how to react to Snipes’ behavior, which made her feel a bit uncomfortable around him.

Jessia Biel called it a “little unnerving” to work with Wesley Snipes

As most know, Wesley Snipes rarely broke temper in the trinity blade place. This led to an unorthodox experience on set for Snipes’ co-stars.

“People will use the words ‘in character’ to substitute for ‘distant’ sometimes but, you know, I really think [Snipes] he’s so into that character,” Reynolds once told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He embodies all aspects of that character when he’s filming and that’s what worked for him. I found it very uncomfortable to work with someone who is that method and who gets into character. It’s not a particular acting style that I subscribe to.”

In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Biel echoed the sentiments regarding Snipes’ acting method.

“He’s really focused on his own process and, you know, I’ve never worked that way before, but I respect him and gave him his space. You let him do his thing because he’s obviously done it in the past and he knows how to do it right,” he said.

Biel also recalled that he didn’t know how to carry on a conversation with the actor off set when there was no script involved.

“It’s weird seeing him in the morning and not knowing quite what to say. I get a small response. Hates me? Are you mad at me? There are a lot of questions going through your head at first. So I think that was a bit disconcerting for me. I think it took a little while for everyone who hadn’t worked with him before to get used to that kind of process.”

Jessica Biel was left “shocked” when she found out Wesley Snipes was behaving differently on the set of another movie.

Biel has often felt like she didn’t get to meet the real Wesley Snipes on set. She had only become acquainted with Blade. So when the Seventh sky alum heard that Snipes had the opposite attitude when shooting another movie, he couldn’t believe it.

“I was in Vancouver and I saw our cameraman B, and he said, after he did Blade, he did another movie with Wesley, and it was totally different, because he wasn’t Blade,” Biel told IGN in a 2004 interview. It was another character. He was like a calm and happy character or something. He was, like, amazing and funny and laughing and having a good time. I was, like, shocked [to hear this]. ‘What do you mean? That’s crazy'”.

Jessica Biel admired the way David Goyer handled the tension with Wesley Snipes

Biel revealed that Snipes and trinity blade director David Goyer had trouble getting along on set. Even though they didn’t get along, Biel admired the way Goyer carried himself in the midst of their differences.

“I think Wes and David had a lot of conflict with story ideas and the look of the movie, so there was definitely tension. But, [David’s] so relaxed, he handled it so smoothly, so classy in the way he handled it. He didn’t let anything get to him,” Biel said. “If there was a problem, he would fix it in the trailer and they would fix it and then they just did it. Sometimes he was a bit tense but there were no explosions. He never exploded or freaked out or anything.”

