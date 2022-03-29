Jessica Biel or how to leave us gray hair and make it look good on us

Every day there are more celebrities who advocate a natural and free beauty and one of them is Jessica Biel who leaves us open-mouthed every day posing without makeup in front of all her followers on her Instagram account and now she does it again showing her gray hair openly.

The actress points to gray blending or to leave their gray hair showing that they can look very good in that transition with natural highlights that blend with the color of their hair as other actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker already show, who wears incredible hair with her sun effect highlights that merge with his white hair or gray hair.

Like her, it demonstrates how the gray blending it is most effective to rest from the dye and not be a slave to it and it is a way of accept the passage of time and our natural beauty. Of course, to take advantage of our gray hair, we need the advice of our hairdresser or colorist who studies our face, as well as the lifestyle we lead to enhance our image as an actress.

Because if we want to show them off in all their fullness, we have to wear them well-cared and modern like the actress who, depending on the color of her gray hair, her stylist Tracey Cunninghamemphasizes them with highlights that give her hair even more shine and light.

Jessica Biel’s gray blending highlights

Jessica Biel wears gray blending highlights, very fine so that after dyeing with highlights she can leave her gray hair and go to a more homogeneous gray hair. This type of highlights result from that transition that highlights gray hair as a prelude to leaving our white or gray hair undyed.

First, we must do a job of balayage highlights or highlights depending on the result we are looking for and then lighten with those fine wicks in all the hair and after achieving that desired finish, nuances are essential to achieve that effect of gray hair from silver to gray.

How to care for your gray blending highlights

After getting the gray blending highlights like Jessica Biel wears, you have to take care of them at home and even more so if you have long hair like the actress. Also, to maintain the highlights it is more than useful to use shampoos and conditioners for white hair that remove the yellow pigment from the hair. And also, like this, the roots that will be with natural gray hair will look cleaner and brighter.

It may interest you