Jessica Biel Relate to Her Killer Role in ‘Candy’: ‘I Know That Feeling’

In the latest installment of true crime content to hit the airwaves, Hulu’s Candy sees Jessica Biel as the killer, Candy Montgomery. Premiering as a five-night event, the gruesome story of the Texas housewife turned ax murderer is succinctly told in five episodes, beginning with Sweets first install, Friday the 13ththe, named for the date Betty Gore was murdered in 1980.

What is Hulu’s ‘Candy’? about?

Based on a true crime that rocked America in the early 1980s, Candy follows the true story of the murder of Betty Gore. Depicted as an unhappy and harsh woman., Melanie Lynskey plays Gore, who is initially delighted to be taken in as a friend of the popular Montgomery.

Biel’s character, Montgomery, is a bubbly, life-of-the-party guy who’s essentially the popular girl at their shared church in the small town of Wylie, Texas. Bored with her marriage and looking for thrills, Montgomery begins an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan, which soon leaves her unsatisfied once again. Montgomery and Allan end the affair and all seems well until about a year later, when Betty is found dead in her house, struck more than 40 times with her own axe.

Montgomery, who was tried for Gore’s murder in 1984, claimed that her murder of Gore was an act of self-defense. According to Montgomery, Gore confronted her about the matter before attacking her with the axe, and Gore’s murder stemmed from Montgomery’s counterattack. However, the extent to which Montgomery savagely hacked at her friend’s body was more difficult to explain. After a psychiatrist presented the results of a hypnosis session performed on Montgomery prior to trial, Montgomery’s actions were considered the result of her childhood trauma and she was acquitted.

Jessica Biel relates to the killer she plays

Jessica Biel attends the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Biel talks at length about her character and the perspective Montgomery gave her on her own life. “I empathize with this person and this story and my journey with her has brought me very close to things that I struggle with in my own life,” Biel said.

Specifically, Biel discusses how difficult it can be to truly express one’s innermost feelings and desires. The actress says that she relates to Montgomery’s humanity, saying, “I know that feeling of isolation.”

Although Candy is set in the 1980s, the character issues are timeless. Montgomery has a stagnant marriage and she can’t find the words to tell her husband what she needs. She feels trapped, bored, and alone, something many can and have related to.

When the true story of Betty Gore’s murder occurred in the 1980s, Montgomery received an outpouring of support. Oxygen reports that “many, including those in the couples church, supported Candy and her husband as the rumors circulated. And, almost every day, the couple received some six dozen greeting cards wishing them well under the circumstances.”

Hulu’s ‘Candy’ tell the true story of the murder of Betty Gore?

Much of Hulu Candy is based on the facts that emerged from the investigation combined with the actual testimony of Candy Montgomery in 1984. That said, as Biel pointed out in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu’s Candy is the story of the murder of Betty Gore seen primarily from Montgomery’s point of view.

So as the story unfolds in Candy It may be the truth for Montgomery, no one really knows what happened. The story of the murder of Betty Gore told from gore the prospect of having died with her will never be heard, leaving the real events of that murderous Friday the 13ththe forever a mystery.