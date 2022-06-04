Jessica Biel says her sons have the talent of Justin Timberlake

It happens in the family! Jessica Biel revealed that his two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, inherited from their father Justin Timberlakeis the love of music.

Biel, 40, spoke about little musicians on a Thursday, May 5, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. the Fisherman The actress explained that her eldest son, Silas, is interested in “orchestras, symphonies and film scores” with a bit of EDM as well. “It’s a weird combo,” the mother-of-two said. “He wants to be a DJ.”

As for the baby of the family, the 7th Sky alum said that “Phinny is the one with the guitar upside down, playing, playing the drums…he won’t let go of those instruments.” The producer continued, “I see musical abilities in both of them but they are different.”

Biel and Timberlake, 41, have been married since 2012. The couple went public with their relationship in 2007. They briefly separated in February 2011 but then reconnected that same July. The actress and musician exchanged their wedding vows at a ceremony in southern Italy in October 2012.

Biel then told DeGeneres about the 40th birthday party her Grammy-winning husband threw for her in March. She revealed that the ‘SexyBack’ singer brought in his band for the occasion and performed covers of songs that were dear to them as a couple.

“I mean, look, I’ll take on anybody, but I’m his [Timberlake’s] Fan #1,” the Chainsaw Massacre said the actress. “Who do I want to see on my birthday is him and his band. It’s my favorite,” she continued.

The happy couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October. Biel spoke to Go to Hollywood on the impending milestone in April. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years has just passed in the blink of an eye and other times I’m like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is a really long time of the someone’s life,'” she said. “We had ups and downs like everyone else and I’m really proud of that and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

In April 2013 Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance of his own, Timberlake gushed about his wife. “It’s nice to marry your best friend. That suits me “, Social network says the actor. “Once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking at her and I have this moment where I’m like, ‘If you never make a good decision… if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made a very good decision.

