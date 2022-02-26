Jessica Biel seeks prominence – Q Magazine

He rose to fame thanks to his role in the series “7th Heaven”, which he began to interpret when he was 14 years old. Some of his best known works are “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, “The Illusionist” and “The Sinner”, among others. Wife of singer and actor Justin Timberlake, the American actress wants to relaunch her career after a few years parked.

++ In the last five years, his interpretive works have dwindled. Now, the actress turns 40 and has a new series in the bedroom, “Candy”, in which she plays the murderer Candy Montgomery, whose case is well known in the United States.

++ Biel has participated in films such as “Cellular”, “Blade: Trinity”, “Stealth”, “London”, “Elizabethtown”, “Home of the Brave”, “Next”, “Easy Virtue”, among others.

++ “I have had a great career and I am very proud of it. And I feel very lucky,” said the actress, wife of singer and actor Justin Timberlake.

At just 14 years old, Jessica Biel began playing Mary Camden in the television series “7th Heaven”. She soon combined her work on the small screen with roles in the movies, where she appears in titles like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “The Illusionist.” In the past five years, however, her acting work has dwindled. Now, the actress turns 40 and has a new series in the bedroom.

“They are people of [estar al] outdoors,” the actress told Vogue in 2010 of her parents, “they went rafting in the Grand Canyon when they were in their 20s. They are an amazing couple.” Biel came into the world in Ely, Minnesota, in the United States. She said of her father that he was “extremely motivated and ambitious.”

Upon reaching adolescence, according to the publication, the actress was already practicing gymnastics, participating in local musicals and one summer she received acting lessons for advertising. She later got her own agent and a scholarship to study acting.

“It was stressful, that’s for sure,” she said of early days when her parents had to make sacrifices so she could continue her aspirations and go to auditions in Los Angeles. “My mother having to leave my brother for months when he was still little, my father having to deal with everything alone. Sometimes I look back and think, God, you were crazy to let a twelve-year-old girl do what she wanted,” she added. “I mean, they did everything for me.”

At the age of 14, she was chosen to play Mary Camden, the daughter of a pastor in a large family, in the series “7th Heaven”, which began broadcasting in 1996. The fiction lasted for eleven seasons, but Biel got off before ship’s. “Yeah, you know, there’s a limit to what you can do with a particular character, specifically a show like that,” she said on the Awards Chatter podcast in 2018, according to E! News.

“We really had to stay within the confines of a somewhat religious family and give lessons. And when you are 14, 15, 16 years old, you get to a point where you say I just want to do something different, “she said in the conversation. That something different materialized in a visit to the hairdresser. “I cut my hair and got into a lot of trouble because of it. I had to apologize to everyone, it’s just an issue in my experience on ‘7Th Heaven’. I was always apologizing.” After the haircut came a cover in Gear magazine that didn’t sit well with the team either.

As the character faded from the series, Biel went back to school and went to college in Massachusetts, but did not think about giving up her acting career. “She was always connected to the business,” she told W Magazine in 2012. “I came back to Los Angeles after a year and a half and auditioned for ‘The Texas Chainsaw Masscare.’ That shook me up in a really good way.”

After the aforementioned horror film, Biel participated in other films such as “Cellular” and “Blade: Trinity”, from 2004; “Stealth”, “London” and “Elizabethtown”, from 2005; “The illusionist” and “Home of the Brave”, from 2006; “Next”, from 2007, and “Easy Virtue”, from 2008, among others.

“THE SINNER”, NOMINATED FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBS AND THE EMMY.

Frustrated, according to Marie Claire in 2017, by the lack of significant roles, the actress set out to create them herself with her partner, Michelle Purple, through the production company Iron Ocean Films. Under this label, “The Tall Man”, from 2012, “The Book of Love”, from 2016, and the series “The Sinner”, from 2017, among others, were released.

“I just thought no one would think of me for something like that,” the actress told Backstage about buying the rights to the book on which “The Sinner” series is based. “Nobody would offer me anything [así], no one would let me audition. And if they let me, they probably wouldn’t give me the part because it’s not what they’re used to seeing me do.”

This work brought him good reviews and earned him a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy nomination. “I have had a great career and I am very proud of it. And I feel very lucky, ”she told the outlet, remembering when, a few years ago, she sat down to review her work. “But we were looking at the titles of movies I’ve done and I just didn’t see myself there.” She needed to do something different and she wasn’t getting the opportunities to do it.

Her most recent projects are “Shock and Awe” and “Limetown”, in 2019. According to various media, Biel is immersed in the filming of the series “Candy”, in which she plays the murderer Candy Montgomery, whose case is known in the United States.

In addition to her work as an actress and producer, Biel has also developed her business side. In 2016, together with other partners, she opened a restaurant that was intended to be a space designed for families and children and that closed two years later, with complaints from employees including for keeping tips. “Restoration is much harder than being a producer,” she said on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2017. Mother of two daughters, since 2012 she forms a large family with the well-known singer Justin Timberlake.

Matthew Castle.

EFE reports.

