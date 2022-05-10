Jessica Biel shares the secret of how long her marriage will last

By S.J.



– Published on May 10, 2022 at 15:14

During the preview of the mini-series Candy, on May 9, 2022, Jessica Biel gave the secret of the duration of her marriage to Justin Timberlake at the microphone of ET.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are a united couple despite the famous November 2019 evening during which the singer got a little too close to his co-star Alisha Wainwrigh. Together, the lovebirds manage to face the tests. Their relationship is now a great example of success. Married in October 2012, the actress and the interpreter of Can’t Stop The Feeling are the happy parents of two little boys: Silas, born in 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020. That’s a dream come true! But what is the secret of the duration of this beautiful marriage? The 40-year-old mother answered the microphone of AND.

On May 9, 2022, during the preview of the mini-series candyin which she plays, Jessica Biel replied: “That’s a very good question, isn’t it?” Well I have Justin to thank right now, for this thing that he always tells me, ‘We may be married, but we have to keep dating’, and it’s so true. » She continued: “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things you love together. » Thanks to this, the star manages to overcome the hassles of everyday life: “It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those moments of contact make every difficult time more enjoyable. »

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will celebrate 10 years of marriage

Jessica Biel had already spoken about the longevity of her marriage. During an interview with Access Hollywoodshe confided a few weeks ago: “Sometimes I feel like those years have passed in the blink of an eye. And other times I’m like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is so many years in someone’s life. » Then she added: We had ups and downs like everyone else and I’m really proud of that, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life. »