Jessica Biel Sizzles in Animal-Print Bikini, Kisses Justin Timberlake on Beach Day in Italy: Photo

Jessica Biel40, and her husband, Justin TimberlakeThe 41-year-old proved that summer is indeed for lovers when they hit the beach in Tuscany on September 5. The celebrity couple was seen enjoying some quality time together, as they shared lots of kisses while swimming off the Italian coast, according to The Daily Mail. And even though summer is drawing to a close, it’s clear these two aren’t done vacationing yet!

For the summer bath, the Sweet The actress wowed in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit that gave viewers a cheeky view of her butt. The bikini bottom was also high-waisted, making the 5’7″ mom of two look more impressive. Jessica also kept her ocean-friendly look minimal with jewelry that included earrings, layered gold necklaces, and her wedding band. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebrity vacation without a pair of oversized sunglasses to block out the sun!

Even though Jessica showed off her sexy bikini, Justin was a bit more covered up for the holiday hangout. The “SexyBack” singer wore a blue bathing suit along with a long-sleeved wetsuit while he swam. JT was also seen wearing his gold wedding ring and a pair of orange sunglasses. The adorable couple seemed to be enjoying a romantic moment alone during their getaway to Italy. Jessica couldn’t keep her handsome husband’s hands off her as she was photographed kissing him throughout the day.

In some of the photos, the couple was swimming in the ocean together while kissing. Speaking of multitasking! And they were also seen smooching on some couches while taking a break from their bathroom. The hot mom was also seen having two cocktails for her and her leading lady. But our favorite shot has to be Jessica stretched out like a starfish as she floated placidly in the water.

The sweet summer trip comes just two months after the two took a trip to Paris, France. She shared a loving photo of them in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 1 with the caption, “Do you have croissants AND women’s rights? Damn, take me back. One of Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share her love for iconic lovers. The fan wrote: “You [sic] so beautiful Jesus! And Justin so handsome! Enjoy your travels and stay safe.”

And their romantic date could be a pre-anniversary celebration as the two will celebrate 10 years of marriage on October 19! In April, Jessica gushed about her longtime husband for Access to Hollywood. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” he said. “I feel very proud of it.” Justin and Jessica share two children together: Silas Randall Timberlake7 and Phineas Timberlaketwo.