Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard print bikini and panties that makes perfect abdomen

Photo credit: Gtres

One of those little pleasures that summer gives us regarding ‘celebrities’ is that we can enjoy them gossiping a little to see where and how they spend their vacations. And not only that, but for fashion lovers, it is also a pleasure to delight us with many of her summer ‘lookazos’ and with her choice of swimsuits that on many occasions serve to inspire us. That’s the last thing that happened to us with actress JEssica Biel, Justin Timberlake’s wife, has spent a family day enjoying a yacht in Italy. Given this idyllic landscape, there is something that has caught our attention and it is not only the great body of the American actress, but the outfit chosen to spend a day in Italian waters: a bikini ‘Animal Print’ with the most flattering panty silhouette to show off flat stomach and create an effect of infinite legs.

Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard bikini

The swimsuit chosen by Jessica is a bikini with one of the most ‘cool’ and timeless prints, never goes out of style. Year after year it reinvents itself and is always present. Its about ‘animl print’ in leopard version. As for the pieces of this set, on one side is the ttriangle op, one of the necklines that favors to all kinds of silhouettes. However, the part that has caught our attention the most is the high-waisted panty that causes a flat abdomen effect and also visually lengthens the leg. The actress has completed this beach ‘look’ with red prescription glasses and a baseball cap to protect herself from the sun.

Photo credit: Gtres

Photo credit: Gtres

Photo credit: Gtres

You can also imagine…

VIDEO: Anya Taylor-Joy’s connection with Harry Potter that saved her in her childhood