Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard print bikini and panties that makes perfect abdomen

Omar Larrosa, from the dream of the ‘kid’ to run out of the 78 World Cup ball

Buenos Aires, Oct 8 (EFE).- He proudly shows the image that welcomes the screen of his mobile phone: it is a photograph of him from 44 years ago, when he exceeded any childhood expectation and achieved glory with the selection of Argentina. At the age of 30, then-midfielder Omar Larrosa faced what would be the only World Cup of his life, a championship that was played at home and in conditions that shook the world, since at that time Argentina was under the yoke of the last civic regime -military (1976-1983). And the player born in Lanús (province of Buenos Aires) on November 18, 1947 went from fulfilling the ‘kid”s dream to becoming frustrated for not obtaining the most mundane and most beloved trophy: the final ball. “I wanted to keep the ball from the final but the referee grabbed it. He took it,” Larrosa said with laughter during an interview with EFE. At 74 years old, the former player of Boca Juniors, Argentinos Juniors, Huracán and Independiente, of the Mexican Pachuca and of the Guatemalan Communications has a childlike sparkle in his eyes when he talks about that trophy won together with local soccer greats such as Mario Alberto Kempes, Osvaldo Ardiles, Daniel Passarella or Ubaldo Fillol. “The memories (are) very nice because one, when you are a boy, the greatest illusion you have is to play football, play in a First team, then the national team and then play a World Cup. And to have that possibility, play the final and winning it and giving the cup a kiss was the greatest memory that could have stayed with me”, he declared. Despite the fact that he only played two games in that event -including the last 25 minutes of regulation time and the extension of the final, at the end of which Argentina beat the Netherlands 2-1-, what stands out most about that Albiceleste directed by César Luis Menotti is the “fellowship” that existed. “We were focused for a long time, three and a half months, and we lived together many things and that led us to achieve a team game, a group and a very great camaraderie where we all supported each other,” he stressed. As a good Argentine, a lover of football and the national team that he defended eleven times between 1977 and 1978, Larrosa rubs his hands thinking about tasting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which could be, as the player himself said this week, Lionel’s last Messi. “First he has to play this World Cup and, showing what he is showing today, continuity will be assured,” he said about this possible goodbye and his “expectation” about the Albiceleste led by Lionel Scaloni, since “Argentina is playing good football , the whole team is very good, guided by a teacher like Leo”. In his opinion, there are several teams with a higher level than the rest, among which, in addition to Argentina, Spain, England, Germany, France and Brazil stand out. “Better face them in the final,” he said. The winner of several club titles in Argentina and Guatemala highlighted in this team that “the basis of success” is that “the players help each other when they have to play on the pitch.” In addition, Larrosa defended the good role of the current coaching staff, led by Scaloni and in which he is also accompanied by ex-football players Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel, who, in his opinion, has ensured that the team is “working in silence”. “Each game that plays shows the level that each of the players has for the service of the group and the team. That is the most important thing,” he stressed before the next World Cup dispute, which will be played from November 20 to November 18. December and in which Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage. Larrosa expressed his wish that South America can organize the 2030 World Cup through the joint candidacy made up of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile. “Hopefully it can. The stadiums are there and the passion for football, too,” concluded the man who fulfilled the “kid’s” dream but who was left with the desire to take home the World Cup ball that made him touch the sky . Concepción M. Moreno (c) Agencia EFE