Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard print bikini and panties that makes perfect abdomen

Honduras with many pending debts with the LGBTIQ + community, according to the organization

Tegucigalpa, Jul 28 (EFE) .- Honduras has “many pending debts” with the LGBTIQ+ community, although with the new government that took office on January 27 there is “more openness,” the coordinator in Tegucigalpa of the Cristosal humanitarian organization said Thursday Andrea Portillo. “We believe that more action is needed, not just staying in the discourse, we must return to many things that are pending and many pending debts with the LGBTBIQ community in the country,” Portillo told Efe. He added that until now, Cristosal, which operates in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, has seen “certain things that have been fulfilled in the discourse, but action is still lacking,” alluding to multiple violations of the rights of the people of the LBGTIQ+ community. In her opinion, the Honduran government headed by Xiomara Castro “has had a greater openness, at least in discourse, until now, to work with the LGBTIQ + community and with other human rights sectors, including with civil society organizations. civil”. In that sense, he pointed out that there is a “clear difference, if the present government were bought with the previous three, in which the now opposition National Party of Honduras exercised power for twelve years, the last eight with Juan Orlando Hernández as president. Portillo recalled that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) condemned in June 2021 the State of Honduras as internationally responsible for the death of Vicky Hernández, a transgender woman, sex worker and well-known activist, in June 2009, but the sentence did not is being fulfilled, even though the new government recognized international responsibility for this crime in May.”Until now we have seen certain things that have been fulfilled in the speech, but action is still lacking,” he said.Cristosal, which began operations in El Salvador has been working for 20 years in the center and north of Honduras from Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, the two most important cities in the country. She said that in addition to working with people from the LGBTIQ+ community, they also work with returned and displaced migrants, many of them affected in the north of the country by the damage caused in November 2020 by tropical storms Eta and Iota. The humanitarian organization also works with people displaced by violence, the effects of climate change, and monitors possible abuses or human rights violations that have been committed in the context of state violence or authoritarianism, he added. “Cristosal works with the LGBTIQ+ population, particularly with the transgender population that within the LGBTIQ+ community is much more vulnerable due to their gender identity situation,” Portillo stressed. According to research and analysis by Cristosal in the three countries of northern Central America, there is a situation of great stigma and discrimination, which comes from fear, even taboo, that one has with gender identity or sexual orientation. People in the LGBTIQ+ community are constantly “victims of abuses in different areas of human rights, ranging from the right to health, education, access to a job, but it reaches extreme extremes when these abuses translate into threats that they materialize with a murder or a homicide,” stressed Portillo. Cristosal is an organization dedicated to addressing human rights through direct care, accompaniment, litigation, investigation, training, programming and advocacy by, for and with the victims of social and state violence generated from drivers permeated by impunity and corruption. . (c) EFE Agency