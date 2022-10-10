Jessica Biel surpasses herself with the ‘more is more’ design of feathers, bows and embroidery

Definitely, Jessica Biel She is one of the Hollywood stars that generates the most impact on the red carpet. Unforgettable are some of the choices of this American actress, 40 years old, as she was the one she wore at the 2017 Golden Globes and with which he became the best dressed of this edition or the one that took a year later and that also did it be the ‘number 1’ in matters of fashion during this award ceremony. Now, his latest election has not made it go unnoticed either. Specifically, we talked about his bet to go to the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

SEE GALLERY

Jessica Biel dress feathers and bows

SEE GALLERY

Jessica Biel dress feathers and bows

–We remember eleven times in which Jessica Biel hit the red carpet

To attend this solidarity gala, Jessica Biel, who was accompanied by her husband, Justin Timberlake, opted for a creation by one of the designers she likes the most, Giambattista Valli. With the designs of the Italian, he knows how to cause a sensation through innovative bets in which the details are the key to overcome. Specifically, the American star, who wore a bag of Jimmy Choo, opted for a dress in which the ‘more to more’ predominates. With thin straps and a deep V-neckline, this black garment features feather bands that are combined with large white bows and metallic beaded embroidery that recreate the shape of leaves.

SEE GALLERY

Jessica Biel dress feathers and bows

A romantic collection preppy who fell in love in Paris

The first time we saw this dress was on the catwalk of the Parisian presentation of Giambattista Valli with his creations Haute Couture for Fall/Winter 2022-2023. A collection with a romantic and preppy nod that was accompanied by innovative accessories such as sunglasses that recreated the shape of butterfly wings. The Show included the participation of the model and actress Bianca Brandoliniwho in a voluminous pink tulle dress put the finishing touch to the parade.