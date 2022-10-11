Jessica Biel’s elephant-leg pants are the clear winner of spring

The actress has gone with Justin Timberlake to the premiere of the miniseries Candy with a white look as simple as it is effective.

Jessica Biel is premiering his latest professional project. turns out Candy is not just one of the songs that Rosalía has included in her mommyis also the name of the miniseries that has just been released on Hulu and tells the story of a crime that happened in a small town in Texas in the 1980s, when a housewife – played by Biel – He ended the life of his friend Betty after being immersed in a love triangle.

A five-episode thriller in which the actress stars and produces and whose long-awaited premiere took place in Los Angeles with the presence of the actress herself, who incidentally took the opportunity to remind us of one of this spring’s trends. Or rather, two of them. Because in addition to making it very clear that the total look in white is a success As evidenced by the boom in suits in this color that we are seeing in recent times, he has also wanted us not to lose sight of theXXL pants like absolute kings of the next few weeks.

Jessica Biel in a white look by Giambattista Valli. | gtres

It’s been a while since the skinny ones passed to a better life to open the way to the volumes, the wide cuts and the most extreme lengthsso Jessica Biel’s look has only confirmed what we already knew: we need elephant-leg pants in our closet.

Those of the protagonist of The Sinner They are high-waisted and with darts, so that the lengthening effect they achieve is unbeatable. They have as a differential detail, in addition to the pockets, the frayed hems, which give a more casual feeling than what they may offer a priori combined with a matching sleeveless crop top with which part of the belly is exposed and, therefore, , it is that balanced use of lengths that works best.

Both pieces are signed by Giambattista Valli and Jessica Biel has paired them with shoes by Stuart Weitzman, a matching satin clutch by Tyler Ellis and a series of casual necklaces by FoundRae.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the premiere of Candy. | gtres

Along with Jessica Biel, her husband, Justin Timberlake, has been at the premiere, whom she married in Italy in 2012 and has two children, Silas, 7 years old, and Phineas, 2 years old. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘My God, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’ I’m very proud of that. We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone else. I’m very proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life,” the Hollywood star recently confessed in an interview.

